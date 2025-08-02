New Delhi, August 2: Google Play Store serves as a primary source for Android users to access and download a wide range of digital content, including apps, games, e-books, and more. With millions of choices spread across categories like entertainment, education, shopping, and gaming, the platform sorts trending content into helpful sections like "top free," "top paid," and "top grossing." These lists change regularly based on user activity and downloads and makes it easier for people to discover what's popular each week.

For the second week in a row, apps like ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Meesho, Seekho, and Instagram have secured their spots in the "top free" section of the Google Play Store. These apps remain popular among users, showing consistent download numbers and interest. The rankings are based on recent trends and user engagement, and this week's list follows the previous week exactly, with no changes in its order. Elon Musk Hints xAI’s Grok Imagine To Soon Convert Images to Videos With Audio in Under 20 Seconds.

ChatGPT

On the Google Play Store, ChatGPT has seen considerable growth, with over 500 million downloads, a 4.6-star rating, and more than 23.4 million reviews. The AI chatbot by Sam Altman-run OpenAI is widely used across the world. ChatGPT has become a valuable tool for many Android users due to its versatility and powerful capabilities. Whether you need assistance with generating text, finding answers to challenging questions, or even managing image-related tasks, ChatGPT can be considered as a top choice.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV, developed by the team behind Kuku FM, is a video streaming platform for Indian smartphone users. It has been steadily drawing interest and engagement from users. On the Google Play Store, Kuku TV has crossed 50 million downloads, earned a 4.5-star rating, and received over 3,98,000 user reviews. The app delivers premium HD content in a vertical format, featuring everything from short clips to shows and movies.

Meesho

Meesho has emerged as one of India’s popular shopping apps by offering a wide range of products for men, women, and children. What sets it apart is its unique feature that allows users to earn by sharing and reselling products within their network. The dual purpose of shopping and earning has made it one of the favourite apps. On the Google Play Store, Meesho has surpassed 500 million downloads, boasts a 4.5-star rating, and has received over 5.15 million reviews.

Seekho

Seekho is an edutainment OTT platform that combines education with entertainment to make learning more enjoyable. On the Google Play Store, Seekho has crossed 100 million downloads, holds a 4.5-star rating, and has received over 9,15,000 reviews from users. With a library of over 10,000 video courses in Hindi, it covers diverse topics such as Business, Finance, Technology, and more. The content is curated by a network of 250+ educators, known as Seekho Gurus. Grok Imagine: Elon Musk Invites Users To Update X App and Join Waitlist for xAI’s New Image and Video Generation Feature.

Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms, which offer various features for its users to connect and express themselves. From short-form Reels and Stories to live videos, messaging, and creative photo sharing, the app provides access to a wide audience. It allows people to stay connected with friends, communities, and trends. On the Google Play Store, Instagram has surpassed 5 billion downloads, holds a 4.3-star rating, and has received over 164 million reviews.

