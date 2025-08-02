Elon Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 2, 2025, and said, "Hopefully by tomorrow night," replying to a post of an X user. The user noted, “xAI is planning to make Grok Imagine’s Image to Video (with audio) sub 20 seconds.” This post was in response to Musk's earlier message, which said, “Took <30 seconds to make this video from that image.” The exchange of conversation has sparked interest, as it hints at the upcoming update to Grok Imagine. It suggests that xAI might be working to improve the speed of image-to-video generation with audio. The goal is to bring the total processing time to under 20 seconds. The feature is expected to enhance user experience and further boost creative tools on the platform. Grok Imagine: Elon Musk Invites Users To Update X App and Join Waitlist for xAI’s New Image and Video Generation Feature.

Elon Musk Says ‘Hopefully by Tomorrow Night’

Hopefully by tomorrow night — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2025

