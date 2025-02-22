Mumbai, February 22: Google Play is the best platform for finding all Android apps. It is a digital marketplace where Android users can find apps related to photography, listening to music, watching movies or shows, shopping, news, AI, productivity, banking and finance, beauty and makeup, and many other categories. There are millions of Android apps available on Google Playstore, which users can explore for their needs.

Google Play Store has around two million or more applications that users can search and download. Many apps within a particular category allow users to explore and find the best that suits their requirements the most. Based on the downloads, certain applications rise in the 'Top Charts' in the 'Top Free' category. The platform adjusts the ranking based on the most downloaded app. This week, JioHotstar, Meesho, WhatsApp, PhonePe, and Instagram are the most downloaded apps in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

JioHotstar

Last week, JioHostar was the most downloaded Android application in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List the previous week. It has continued dominating the number one spot this week. JioHostar by Star India Private Limited offers streaming services to India. It lets users stream all the latest Indian shows and movies in regional languages and some international films and shows. It includes video content from Hollywood, Bollywood and regional cinema. It has 4.1 stars on Google Play, 500 million (around fifty crores) and 12.3 million reviews. It is now the number one application on Google Play.

Meesho

Meesho is the second most downloaded app on the Google Play Store. This app offers a wide range of products at affordable prices to Indian shoppers. From beauty, fashion, and accessories to electronics, the e-commerce platform offers many product ranges available to explore. The platform offers products at discounted rates and attractive offers. It has 47.5 lakh reviews, 4.5 stars, and 500 million downloads on Google Play.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp from Meta is the most popular chat application used by billions of users worldwide. Not only has it improved over time to attract its users, but it has also added new features and integrated AI (artificial intelligence). With 5 billion (500 crores) downloads, 204 million reviews, and a 4.2-star rating, WhatsApp has become the third most downloaded Android app in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

PhonePe

PhonePe is one of the most trusted applications for fund transfer and small financial transactions. PhonePe users can recharge their mobiles, make instant payments using UPI, pay bills, and do much more on this application. It has 500 million downloads, 12.1 million reviews, and a 4.2-star rating on the Google Play Store. PhonePe has secured fourth place in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

Instagram

Instagram is another application from Meta that is popular for its reel, video, and photo sharing. It is the platform where celebrities, businessmen, and film stars have their accounts, allowing fans to interact with them easily, just like other platforms. Instagram has a 4.3-star rating, 5 billion downloads, and 4.3-star ratings. It is the fifth most downloaded application on Google Play.

