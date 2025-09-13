Mumbai, September 13: Google Play Store offers many free and paid applications to Android users. It is a one-stop digital marketplace where users can search and find applications to learn new things, experiment with photography or get things done for professional purposes. Previously known as 'the Android Market', Google Play Store offers apps related to music, games, productivity, camera, books, entertainment and more. According to an estimate, around 3 million (30 lakh) applications are available on the Google Play Store.

Most of the applications available on the Google Play Store are free, and based on downloads, Google adjusts their ranking on the "Top Free" section. The Android application with the most downloads gains the top spot. This week, we have new applications on the top ranks, including Sony Liv, ChatGPT, Chatdi, Kuku TV, and AI Chat.

Sony Liv

Sony Liv is a sports and entertainment application developed by Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited. It has gained immense popularity this week, putting it at the top of our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. It has over 10 crore downloads, 19.4 lakh reviews and a 3.7-star overall rating. Sony Liv is a one-stop destination for world sports, binge-worthy shows, original series & movies.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is the second in the Top Free section on the Google Play Store this week. Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT has become a great tool for everyday use for many people. It helps analyse texts, find and generate information, offer assistance in daily activities and more. Over 50 crore people downloaded it, 2.17 million posted reviews and assigned a 4.5-star overall rating.

Chatdi

Chatdi has become a popular AI assistant for chatting and getting help related to any topic. It has over 10 lakh downloads, 385 reviews and a 4-star rating. Chatdi is developed by Generous Tech Inc. and it brings the combined power of the world's leading AI models like GPT-4o, Gemini, and Llama to a single place. It is the third app in our Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

Kuku TV

Kuku TV was at the top of the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List for weeks; however, it has been pushed back to the fourth spot this week. It has over 10 crore downloads, 6.32 lakh ratings and 4.4-star ratings. It is one of the few platforms that offer vertical entertainment with its movies, shows, and other video content.

AI Chat

Developed by Syphnosys Apps, AI Chat - Ask your AI Chatbot has gained the fifth spot in our Top Free Google Play Store apps. AI Chat is powered by ChatGPT's API and offers various other chatbots as well, including Gemini, Claude AI, etc. AI Chat provides instant answers, engages users in intelligent conversations and powers AI-driven communications.

