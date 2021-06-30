Huawei's sub-brand Honor officially launched its Honor X20 SE smartphone in the Chinese market. The handset will be made available for sale in China on July 9, 2021. The device will be offered in four colours - Magic Night Black, Titanium Silver, Cherry Pink Gold and Blue Water Emerald. The company has not announced the international availability of the phone yet. Honor 50 Pro Renders Surface Online, Specifications Tipped.

Honor X20 SE (Photo Credits: Honor)

Honor X20 SE features a 6.6-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Honor X20 SE (Photo Credits: Honor)

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1 and more. The handset runs on the Android 11 based Magic UI 4.1 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Honor X20 SE is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,600) for the 6GB + 128GB model and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,900) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

