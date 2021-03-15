As any vehicle owner ought to know, the windshield is a critical component of a safe, roadworthy car. Unfortunately, they’re prone to small chips and hairline cracks that can grow over time and expose you and your passengers to great risk, so it’s imperative to have it repaired professionally sooner rather than later.

Anyone who has dealt with a cracked iPhone screen knows how frustrating it can be to use the device. Windshields are similar in that a small rock or piece of flying gravel can leave a nasty chip that can spread along the entire length of the windshield over time.

Do I Really Need to Worry About a Cracked Windshield?

Yes. There’s no other way around it - you’ve got to have it fixed at some point, so it’s better to do so sooner rather than later. If you drive around with a cracked windshield, you are liable to receive traffic violations or citations from highway patrols. Not only do you endanger yourself and your passengers by driving with impaired visibility, but should the windshield shatter the hazard can be catastrophic.

Small cracks and chips don’t stay small forever. Think again of the iPhone example; a small hairline crack or chip on the glass can quickly spread in a spiderweb pattern along the entire length of the glass. Whereas for an iPhone this inhibits your ability to use the device, for windshields it poses a serious risk should your vehicle sustain an impact as the glass has already been structurally compromised.

In brief, you should act immediately to repair chips or cracks before this can occur. There are two main ways to effect repairs on a cracked windshield:

DIY Crack Repair

It’s possible to repair many chips and cracks, but not all, with a DIY windshield repair kit. There are many products available of varying quality with different application methods, but most use an epoxy resin compound to adhere to the cracked sections of the windshield.

Generally, you should only consider using a DIY repair kit for chips that are smaller than about 1 inch in diameter (the size of a quarter) or cracks that are at most 3 inches long. Always follow the instructions and never attempt to repair a crack or chip that’s too large. Large chips or cracks will require professional products and techniques, so leave the job to a qualified glazier.

Professional Windshield Repair Services

If you’re dealing with a windshield that’s substantially cracked or chipped, the best thing to do is to get in touch with an auto glass shop near you to have it repaired professionally. Most of the time, small chips and cracks can be repaired using professional epoxy products, cured, and made roadworthy in a couple of days, sometimes longer, depending on the extent of the damage.

The good news is that most windshield chip and crack repairs are free for drivers in the US as they are typically covered in full by your insurance company. What’s better is that many auto glass shops can handle the insurance paperwork for you, making the process simple and stress-free.

Serious damage that cannot safely be repaired with epoxy will necessitate a complete windshield replacement. Typically, insurance providers in many states don’t cover windshield replacement as they do for windshield repairs, which means that you may have to foot the bill for a replacement. Check with your insurance provider first.

Choose a Reliable Auto Glass Technician

The first place to look for a qualified auto glass technician near you is usually through an online search engine. While it’s possible to find an auto glass technician that will get the job done, it can take quite a bit of searching to find a company that’s both reputable and is willing to provide excellent service (e.g. same-day, next-day service).

There are many smaller auto glass shops in your town or county that you maybe haven’t heard of that are willing to go above and beyond to provide quality repairs for competitive prices, so how can you find them amidst a sea of big-name auto glass shops?

How to Get Quality Windshield Repairs for Fair Prices

US customers can use online marketplaces for auto glass repairs such as myWindshield to quickly receive free, no-obligation quotes for windshield crack and chip repair services as well as full windshield replacement services, all within your ZIP code. This gives you greater choice over prices and quality since you can review auto glass technicians near you and request quotes quickly and easily.

Car owners in the UK have access to a similar platform called myWindscreen, which helps motorists in the UK find reputable glaziers. All auto glass technicians listed on both myWindshield and myWindscreen must undergo a rigorous vetting process that ensures they are reputable and committed to providing customers with quality services.

The Best Way to Get Your Windshield Fixed

What’s the best way to get your windshield fixed? It really depends on how badly it’s damaged, but a reputable auto glazier will be able to provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions to get your car back to a roadworthy state.

Reputation and trustworthiness are perhaps the most important things to look for in an automotive glazier. No matter how you’re searching for auto glass shops near you, always be sure to read testimonials and customer reviews.