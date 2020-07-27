New Delhi, July 27: The Indian government on Monday banned 47 more Chinese apps that were clones of the 59 apps banned last month. The list of these 47 banned apps will be released soon. Reports further suggest that India has drawn up a list of 275 more Chinese apps amid the rising tensions between India and China. It is believed that the latest list of apps under the radar includes the popular PUBG Mobile, eCommerce platform AliExpress, popular game Ludo World, among others.

The decision to ban the 47 Chinese apps on Monday was made after a security review by the Ministry of Telecom. Some of these include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite, all of which are reportedly unavailable on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

According to an ET report, this follows the high-profile ban of 59 Chinese apps last month, including short video app TikTok, in the middle of the simmering geopolitical tensions between the two Asian giants. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned in India: Read Full Government Order.

PUBG app has received severe criticism and complaints from parents and guardians for its addictive nature that had a psychological impact on players, especially youngsters. There have been several cases of suicides, theft and crimes because of the app. PUBG had, then, assured to take feedback from parents and others to create a safe ecosystem that would enhance the game playing experience.

Pakistan recently banned PUBG on the grounds of the addictive nature of the game that is detrimental to the player’s health. Last month, India had banned 59 Chinese apps, including popular ones like TikTok, UC Browser, citing data security concerns.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).