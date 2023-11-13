New Delhi, November 13: Global leader in customer experience solutions Avaya CEO Alan Masarek on Monday said that India is a key growth engine for Avaya worldwide, with significant demand coming from domestic clients and its partners. Avaya announced that it is witnessing an accelerated momentum for its solutions in India, particularly among enterprises looking to infuse artificial intelligence into customer experience.

The company counts Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Government of India among its key customers in India. Its contact centre solutions are used for the National Emergency Response Services (100, 112) and India’s Aadhaar system. “Our momentum in this market further drives Avaya’s global growth as Indian businesses and government agencies continue to rely on Avaya as their trusted customer experience and communications technology partner,” said Masarek. Former Executives of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange 'FTX' Plan To Launch New Dubai-Based Crypto Exchange 'Trek Labs', Get License from UAE's Crypto Regulator.

He also highlighted the AI-focused innovations being driven by Avaya’s R&D teams based in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. A third of Avaya’s 1,700 engineers are based in India. Masarek further noted that Indian enterprises, like their global counterparts, are increasingly seeing their contact centres as enablers for driving differentiating experiences for their end customers.

The Avaya Experience Platform, which provides an AI-powered contact centre as a service platform, has strong momentum with customers as they embrace the Avaya approach of enabling companies to innovate at their own pace as their unique needs require, the company said. Avaya recently released Avaya Experience Platform Connect, which empowers organisations to leverage their existing on-premises infrastructure for voice routing, call handling, and more, while accessing omnichannel voice and digital channels, as well as AI capabilities, from the cloud. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Users Will Soon Be Able To ‘Save Frames’ From YouTube Videos in Original Resolution in PNG Format.

Focusing on community development and equipping youth with skills, Masarek announced a new partnership with the Magic Bus India Foundation, one of the top five NGOs in the education space in India. Avaya has committed over Rs 5 million to support the development of a youth skilling centre in Hyderabad. That, combined with Avaya’s expertise in the local customer experience space, will help to train 200 adolescents from underprivileged backgrounds as part of a ‘CX Academy’, helping them to get their start in the industry.

