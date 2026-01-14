Mumbai, January 14: Millions of residents across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are set to cast their ballots tomorrow, January 15, 2026, in one of the state's largest urban local body elections. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will follow its traditional single-ward format, voters in 28 other major cities, including Pune, Thane, and Nagpur, must navigate a unique "multi-member ward" system that requires them to cast up to four separate votes during a single visit to the booth.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has declared a public holiday in these cities to encourage maximum turnout. To manage the high volume of candidates and the complex voting process, nearly 13,000 polling officers and an equal number of security personnel have been deployed in Mumbai alone. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Door-to-Door Campaigning Allowed for Candidates in 29 Municipal Corporations Till January 14.

Key Dates for Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026

The SEC announced the official schedule in December, setting a fast-tracked timeline for the 29 civic bodies:

Voting Day: Thursday, January 15, 2026 (7:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Counting of Votes: Friday, January 16, 2026

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Why Voters Must Cast Multiple Votes

In 28 municipal corporations outside Mumbai, the state has implemented a "Panel" or "Multi-Member" ward system. Unlike the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, where you vote for one person, these wards are larger and elect a panel of three or four corporators.

This means a voter must press the button for candidates in each category (typically labeled A, B, C, and D) on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Voting for all assigned seats is mandatory; the machine will not finalize the vote or sound the long "confirmation buzzer" until all three or four selections are made. Voters can choose to split their votes between different parties or use the NOTA (None of the Above) option for any of the seats. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: How to Search Name in Voter List and Polling Booth.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: How to Search Your Name in the Voter List

Authorities have urged citizens to verify their registration before heading to the booths. You can check your status through these steps:

Online Portal: Visit the official SEC Maharashtra Search Portal or the ECI's voters.eci.gov.in.

Search Methods: You can search by EPIC Number (found on your Voter ID) or by entering Personal Details (Name, Father’s Name, and District).

Voter Slip: Once your name appears, download or print the "Voter Information Slip." This document contains your part number and serial number, which will significantly speed up the process at the polling station.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: How to Know Your Polling Centre

Your designated polling booth is typically located in a school or community center near your residence. You can find it using:

The Voter Information Slip: The name and address of your polling station are clearly printed on the slip you download from the SEC portal.

Matadhikar App: The SEC’s official mobile app allows voters to enter their details and see a map or address of their specific polling center.

Local Helpline: Many municipal corporations, such as Pune (PMC) and Mumbai (BMC), have activated ward-level helplines for booth queries.

How to Vote in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 : Step-by-Step Guide

Identity Verification: Carry your original Voter ID (EPIC) or any of the 12 government-approved photo IDs (Aadhar card, PAN card, etc.).

Verification and Ink: Polling officers will verify your name on the roll, apply indelible ink to your finger, and take your signature.

Casting the Vote: Inside the booth, you will see the EVM. For multi-member wards, you will see multiple sections.

Press the button for your first choice. A red light will glow.

Repeat the process for the second, third, and fourth seats as prompted.

Wait for the long beep and the VVPAT slip to appear behind the glass to confirm all your votes are recorded.

The 2026 municipal elections mark a critical return to elected governance for Maharashtra’s cities, many of which have been managed by government-appointed administrators for nearly two years. Beyond deciding local leadership, the results of these polls, expected by the evening of January 16, are viewed as a high-stakes temperature check for the state’s major political alliances. With urban issues such as infrastructure, sanitation, and water supply at the forefront, the State Election Commission has appealed to all 1.07 crore eligible voters to exercise their franchise to ensure a representative and accountable local administration.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mahasecvoterlist.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).