Bengaluru, May 10: Foxconn has shifted iPhone production from China. It is already expanding its manufacturing facilities in India. The Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has bought a massive land on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band Introduced With Matching Watchface and iOS Wallpaper.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, Foxconn is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer. It is most known for making assembling Apple iPhones. Much of their manufacturing is based in India. Since COVID, the company has been working to diversify away from China. The ongoing diplomatic tensions with the United States have also affected this decision.

Foxconn has now acquired 1.2 million-square-metre (13 million-square-foot) land in Devanahalli, near the Bengaluru airport. For this, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development is paying Rs 3 Billion. The company also owns a 480,000-square-metre site in Vietnam's Nghe An province.

The new plant is expected to bring new jobs in the state. Recently, Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited the state to "deepen partnerships... and seek cooperation in new areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles". He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apple iOS 16.5 Coming Next Week With Small Changes Including Screen Recording On iPhone.

Foxconn has been manufacturing Apple iPhones in India since 2019 at its Tamil Nadu plant. Wistron and Pegatron also manufacture and assemble Apple devices in India.

