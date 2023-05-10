New Delhi, May 10: Apple has introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band accompanied by a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper as the company celebrates the ongoing movement to protect and advance equality for the LGBTQ+ communities around the world. Apple iOS 16.5 Coming Next Week With Small Changes Including Screen Recording On iPhone.

The Pride Edition Sport Band will be available for Rs 4,500 from May 23 on apple.com and at Apple Store locations beginning May 24.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later. The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.

The new Sport Band design showcases the original pride flag's rainbow colours and five others. Black and Brown symbolise Black and Latin communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

This year's design integrates a joyful rainbow of geometric shapes on a white base, which are compression-moulded into the final band. Apple Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro Tools Announced For iPads Running iPadOS 16.4.

In the forming process, the base material flows around each individual shape, creating small variations in their layout. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community, said the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).