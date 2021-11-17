Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Smart 5 Pro handset in Pakistan. The device is currently available for sale via the e-commerce site XPark. Key features of the smartphone include a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a dual rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery and more. Infinix Note 11 Listed on Official Website; Likely To Be Launched Next Month.

Infinix Smart 5 Pro features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The handset comes powered by an octa-core SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For optics, the device flaunts a 13MP main camera and a depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The handset comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 67 hours of talk or 88 days of standby time on a single charge. Coming to the pricing, Infinix Smart 5 Pro is priced at PKR 14,499 (approximately Rs 6,200) for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model.

