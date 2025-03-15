New Delhi, March 15: Infosys announced on Friday, March 14, 2025, that it had reached an agreement with the plaintiffs involved in the lawsuits pending against its Infosys McCamish Systems (McCamish) related to the cyber incident that occurred in 2023.

In November 2023, Infosys, the second-largest software services company in the country, announced that its subsidiary, Infosys McCamish Systems, had been affected by a cybersecurity incident. The event caused some applications and systems to become unavailable.

Infosys has agreed to pay USD 17.5 million to settle lawsuits related to the McCamish cyber incident. The company announced that it has reached an agreement with the plaintiffs involved in these lawsuits against Infosys McCamish Systems LLC (McCamish) and several of its customers. The proposed settlement aims to resolve all pending class action lawsuits and address all allegations associated with this issue.

The lawsuits were filed in connection with a cyber incident that occurred in November 2023, which affected Infosys' subsidiary, Infosys McCamish Systems (IMS). The incident resulted in issues that led to the "non-availability of certain applications and systems." In a stock exchange filing in 2023, Infosys stated that it was working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The company also initiated an independent investigation to assess the potential impact on its systems and data.

On March 13, 2025, McCamish and the plaintiffs engaged in mediation, which led to an agreement in principle. The agreement outlines the terms of a proposed settlement for the class action lawsuits filed against McCamish, as well as those lawsuits that have been brought against McCamish's customers.

Infosys said, “The proposed terms are subject to confirmation and due diligence by the plaintiffs, finalization of the terms of the settlement agreement, as well as preliminary and final court approval.” Once these approvals are obtained, the settlement will address all allegations made in the class action lawsuits without any admission of liability

