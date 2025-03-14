Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy has raised concerns about the hype around artificial intelligence (AI) in India. Speaking at the Tiecon Mumbai 2025 event on Wednesday, NR Narayana Murthy said, "I have seen several normal ordinary programmes has been touted as AI." He explained the fundamental principles of AI, focusing on machine learning and deep learning. Murthy emphasised that Machine Learning relies on large-scale data correlation, whereas Deep learning imitates how the human brain works. In deep learning, you can work with unsupervised algorithms, whereas machine learning deals with supervised algorithms, as it requires a large amount of data. Narayana Murthy explained that deep learning uses existing data to create branches of programmes or conditions for decision-making. He highlighted that unsupervised algorithms using deep learning and neural networks have greater potential to mimic human beings effectively. However, Murthy was unimpressed with most AI applications today and said, “I find that most of the things so called AI that I see is silly, old programmes." Narayana Murthy’s Family Wealth Declines by Around INR 1,900 Crore Amid Infosys Share Price Drop.

