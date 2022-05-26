New Delhi: Meta-owned photo-sharing Instagram on Thursday announced a new platform -- 1 Minute Music -- tracks for Reels, which is currently available only for Indian users. The company said that the new platform offers a set of music tracks and videos for use on Reels and Stories and it includes music from 200 artists across the country. Instagram Outage: Social Media Site Briefly Goes Down, Preventing Users From Logging In.

"Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today. In fact, Reels is becoming the platform for people to discover music and artists too," Paras Sharma, Director, Content and Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta), said in a statement.

"With '1 Minute Music,' we are now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We are also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels," he added.

Reels is a growing global stage, where artists and music are being discovered, the company said. Since launch, artists have been using it to launch their music and share it with others, which in turn is fueling many trends on the platform. To fuel this further, and to inspire others to unleash their talent as well, Instagram is now releasing the '1 Minute Music' property, it added.

The '1 Minute Music' will be available for people to use within the Reels audio gallery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2022 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).