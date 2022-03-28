New Delhi: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow users to reply to Stories with an image or a voice message. Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who reverse engineers apps to find upcoming new features, took to Twitter to share a screenshot from Instagram Stories with a microphone icon in the field for story replies. "Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages," Paluzzi said in the tweet. Instagram Users Can Now Control Their Feed With ‘Favourites’ & ‘Following’.

Instagram introduced two new ways -- Favourites and Following -- to choose what users see in their feed. The company said it wants users to be able to shape Instagram into the best possible experience and give them ways to quickly see what they are most interested in.

Favourites show users the latest from accounts that they choose, like their best friends and favourite creators. In addition to this view, posts from accounts in Favourites will also show up higher in home feed. Following shows users posts from the people they follow.

Both Favourites and Following will show users posts in chronological order to quickly catch up on recent posts. To use Favourites and Following, users will need to tap on Instagram in the top left corner of the home page to choose what they see.

