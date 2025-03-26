New Delhi, March 26: Meta is rolling out a new School Partnership Programme for Instagram to support educators in tackling online bullying and improving teen safety. The initiative is a response to growing concerns over online harassment among young users. The programme will enable teachers and school staff to report bullying and other safety issues to Meta.

Meta has collaborated with the International Society for Technology in Education and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development to pilot the School Partnership programme. The early results from the programme have shown promising early results in addressing various safety issues faced by teenagers in schools.

Meta has started to roll out a new School Partnership Programme, initially offering a pilot that is open to all middle and high schools across the US. Meta said, "For teachers and educators who are also grappling with how to help teens navigate social media, we hope this program provides an additional way to help them tackle bullying and online safety issues."

Meta has recently launched Instagram Teen Accounts to provide parents with reassurance that their teenagers are having safe and age-appropriate experiences on the platform. These accounts come with built-in protections that are automatically activated to limit unwanted interactions and inappropriate content, as well as bullying and harassment.

Benefits of the School Partnership Programme

Schools that choose to become partners on Instagram will benefit from a system where reports submitted by these school partners regarding potential violations of Instagram's Community Standards will be given priority for review. They will also receive status updates and notifications on these reports as soon as Instagram takes action.

Instagram will offer resources to assist educators, parents, guardians, and students in safely for navigation in the platform. Additionally, Schools will have a banner displayed on their profile tomake it clear for parents and students that they are official Instagram partners. If someone clicks on the banner, they will be directed to more information about Instagram's school partnerships programme.

