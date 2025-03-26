Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to take place online from June 9 to June 13, 2025. Apple has announced that developers and students will also get a chance to attend an in-person event at Apple Park on June 9. The event will be free for all developers and will highlight the latest advancements in Apple’s software and technology by tuning in to the keynote. Apple WWDC25 will follow throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. iOS 18.4: Upcoming iOS Update To Come With New Apple Intelligence Features for iPhone Users; Know What To Expect.

Apple WWDC25

Apple announces WWDC is June 9-13, entirely online but in person keynote at Apple HQ as was the case the past few years. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)