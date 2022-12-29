New Delhi, December 29 : Even though Christmas is gone for this year, the holiday season still continues and so do the end of the year sales. So, if you wish to gift yourself or your loved one an Apple iPhone 13 mini or an iPhone 12 mini, then this is the best time to do so, availing the great discounts and deals on the e-commerce platforms.

The Apple iPhone 13 mini and the Apple iPhone 12 mini are being offered at great price discounts on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. As the iPhone mini models are not actually mini when it comes to their price tags, it makes a lot of sense to purchase them with cash discounts. Read on to find all details. Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Smartphones Launched in India; Check List and Details Here.

Apple iPhone 13 mini at Discounted Price on Amazon :

The iPhone 13 mini’s 256GB variant originally priced at Rs 74,900, but on e-commerce giant Amazon’s Indian website, it is now available at a slashed price of Rs 65,900. This means, the buyers get to avail a fantastic Rs. 9000 cash discount.

Moreover, this great discount can be clubbed with other deals such as exchange deals and bank offers. Amazon also has an old smartphone exchange offer of up to Rs. 13300 depending on the make and model of your existing device. Hence, a buyer may be able to buy the Apple iPhone 13 mini for as less as Rs. 52600 and enjoy a discount of up to Rs. 22300.

The iPhone 13 mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, dual rear cameras and a selfie snapper with retina flash. It boasts of drop protection and an IP68 rating for water resistance for up to 6 metre for up to 30 minutes that also offers protection against hot and cold liquid spillage. Hence, it comes with the iconic durability and reliability of the iPhone brand along with great performance and superb camera performance. Apple iPhone’s ‘Find My’ Feature Helps Rescue Car Crash Victim Again in US.

Apple iPhone 12 mini at Discounted Price on Flipkart :

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 12 mini is also up for grabs with exciting discount and offers on the Flipkart End of The Year sale, which will end soon, so buyers are advised to hurry. The iPhone 12 mini is originally priced at Rs 59,990 for its 64GB variant, but can be bought for as less as about Rs 20,000, after clubbing the discount, bank offers and exchange offers.

Flipkart is now offering the iPhone mini at a price of Rs 37,999. There’s also an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,500. This could potentially bring down the price of the device to Rs 20,499. However, the exchange of course varies depending on make and model of the exchanged smartphone. The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can further avail an additional discount of 5 per cent on top of these discounts.

The iPhone 12 mini comes with a dual rear camera setup and a selfie camera. It gets powered by the A14 Bionic chip and flaunts a 5.4-inch display and the same durability and water resistance of the iPhone 13 mini.

