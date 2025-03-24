Mumbai, March 24: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e, two entry-level smartphones from Apple, have witnessed a significant price drop on online e-commerce platforms. The smartphones are part of the iPhone 16 series, which includes other models like the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. iPhone 16 was launched in India in 2024, whereas the iPhone 16e is the newest model with a single camera on the rear.

The iPhone 16e's price in India starts at INR 59,990 for the 128GB variant. It offers a 48MP single rear camera and an A18 chipset. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that offers a maximum 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 16 has the same display size but a dual camera setup on the rear and the same processor. It was launched at a starting price of INR 79,990 in India. OPPO Find X8 Ultra, OPPO Find X8s Plus, OPPO Find X8s Confirmed To Launch on April 10 in China Along With Other Products.

iPhone 16 Price in India

The iPhone 16 is available at a massive discount on Amazon's original launch price. The iPhone 16 price on Amazon is INR 73,400, around INR 6,590 lower. For this price, the customers get a 128GB unit, iOS 17 operating system and multiple colour options such as Black, Pink, Teal, White and Ultramarine. The base variant also comes with the support of Apple Intelligence, Apple's own AI ecosystem that offers various productivity features. Besides, interested buyers can check out the INR 4,000 bank offer, up to INR 2,202 cashback offer and the No Cost EMI option starting at INR 3,307. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Tipped, Likely To Release Soon; Know Expected Price, Features and Specifications,

iPhone 16e Price in India

The iPhone 16e is also available at a discount rate in India on Amazon. The newly launched smartphone is available at INR 58,400, which is INR 1,590 lower than the official launch price of INR 59,990. Interested buyers can also explore other offers, such as an INR 4,000 bank discount, an INR 2,631 cost EMI, and a cashback of up to INR 1,752. This iPhone 16e is available in two colours—black and White. It runs on the iOS 18 operating system and supports Apple Intelligence.

