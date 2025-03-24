OPPO confirmed launching its new Find X8 series in China on April 10, 2025. The OPPO Find X8 series will include OPPO Find X8 Ultra, OPPO Find X8s Plus, and OPPO Find X8s smartphones. The company will also launch OPPO Pad 4 Pro, OPPO Watch X2 Mini and OPPO Enco Free4 products alongside the Find X8 lineup. After launching these devices in China, the company may introduce them in India in the future. iQOO Z10 Launch on April 11 in India, Teased As India’s Slimmest Smartphone With 7,300mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OPPO Find X8 Series Launching in China on April 10, 2025

OPPO has announced the Find X8 Series and smart ecosystem product launch event for April 10, 2025. Confirmed products: - Find X8 Ultra - Find X8s+ - Find X8s - Pad 4 Pro - Watch X2 Mini - Enco Free4 pic.twitter.com/zRO93PbqGH — Oneily Gadget (@OneilyGadget) March 24, 2025

