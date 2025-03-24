New Delhi, March 24: Vivo T4 5G is expected to soon launch in India. Vivo has not yet made an official announcement regarding its upcoming smartphone, but leaks have provided insights into its design, battery specifications, and performance features. Following the launch of the Vivo T4x 5G this month, it seems that Vivo (vivo) is getting ready to introduce another smartphone model in its series T lineup.

Vivo T4x 5G was recently launched in India. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It includes 50MP AI main camera and 8MP front camera. Vivo T4x 5G comes with a 6,500mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Appears in Geekbench Listing; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

As per reports, Vivo T4 5G is expected to launch in April in India. Early leaks suggest that Vivo T4 5G may come packed with a large battery and a powerful chipset. As per reports, Vivo T4 5G price in India is expected to come between INR 20,000 and INR 30,000.

Vivo T4 5G Specifications and Features

The Vivo T4 5G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone is likely to be available in three storage and RAM configurations, which may include 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and it may support a 120Hz refresh rate. iQOO Z10 Launch on April 11 in India, Teased As India’s Slimmest Smartphone With 7,300mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The Vivo T4 5G is expected to come with an advanced camera setup. It may feature a 50MP Sony sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Alongside it, there could be a 2MP secondary lens. The T4 5G may have a 32MP front-facing camera and it may be equipped with a 7,300mAh battery, which is likely to support 90W fast charging. The Vivo T4 5G is expected to run on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).