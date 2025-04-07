Mumbai, April 7: Apple is all set to introduce its new smartphone, the iPhone 17 series, in India and the global market in September 2025. With only a few months left to the official launch, several specifications, features and price details have been leaked online about the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air (iPhone 17 Plus) and iPhone 17 Ultra (iPhone 17 Pro Max). The latest rumour suggested that Air and Ultra would be the focus of the Apple launch event in September.

Based on rumours, the iPhone 17 Air will likely replace the iPhone 17 Plus, which saw declining sales. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also expected to be replaced by the iPhone 17 Ultra, which would offer top-end specifications and features. All the smartphones will likely be powered by the A19 chips; the Pro and Ultra variants may get A19 Pro chips. Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus To Launch in India on April 18 With ‘Scent Technology’ in Its Marine Drift Blue Variant; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks Ahead of September 2025 Launch

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to come with several major upgrades compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple is expected to revamp the design of its upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, including the base model, Air model, Pro model, and Ultra or Pro Max model. The iPhone 17 base variant would reportedly follow a similar design to the iPhone 16 with a dual-camera setup. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a 5mm to 6mm thin design and a single rear camera like the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max or Ultra will likely come with the same triple camera module on the rear, with a 48MP primary shooter. The iPhone 17 Pro series leaked image showed a rectangular camera bump on the rear with round-shaped edges. Apple is expected to offer these devices with better performance, camera improvements, and bigger batteries.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Date, Expected Specifications and Features

During its annual Apple launch event, Apple may launch its iPhone 17 series between September 11 and September 13, 2025. The event is expected to cover the following models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (rumoured to be renamed to iPhone 17 Ultra). All the devices would reportedly have a 48MP primary camera as primary. There will be a telephoto lens with improved image quality. The front camera would likely be a 24MP shooter. These devices may support up to 12GB RAM and likely 120Hz refresh rate on screens. The upcoming iPhones may support 35W fast-charging. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Likely on May 13; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

US President Donald Trump recently imposed massive tariff hikes on multiple countries, likely causing panic about the increase in the prices of the upcoming Apple products, including the iPhone 17 series. iPhone prices may increase due to the Trump tariffs by from 30% to 40%, according to a report by Times Now News. iPhone 17 is expected to cost USD 2,099 (around INR 1,80 lakh in the US market. In India, it may cost around INR 1,39,999; in Dubai, it may cost AED 4,599 (around INR 1.07 lakh). However, if Apple considers Trump tariffs, the price may increase to USD 2,300 (around INR 1.97 lakh) in the global market.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).