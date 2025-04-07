Mumbai, April 7: Infinix India will launch its new smartphone, the Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus, with a 'scent technology', which will allow the users to smell the energising fragrance coming from within the rear panel of the device. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ scent tech would let the device release the scent based on usage, depending on its fragrance longevity and intensity. Infinix launched its Infinix Note 50x 5G smartphone in India on March 11, 2025, featuring MediaTek D7300 SoC.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus will be the new addition to the company's latest Infinix Note 50 series. Besides the scent feature, the upcoming Note 50s 5G Plus will come with an elegant design in three colours: Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey. The Infinix Note 50s 5G Marine Drift Blue variant will feature the "Energising Scent-Tech." Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Likely on May 13; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Scent Technology

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ scent technology will emanate from the smartphone's rear panel. Depending on the usage patterns and environmental changes, the intensity and longevity of the fragrance will change. Infinix said Note 50s 5G+ would use sophisticated "Microencapsulation Technology" infused with a vegan leather back panel with fragrance. The smartphone's scent would be a mixture of marine and lemon, amber and vetiver, and lily of the valley.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Specifications and Features (Expected)

Besides the scent technology, the Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus smartphone will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor mated with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The display on the device is expected to be 6.67 inches larger, running at a 120Hz refresh rate and having a 720x1600 pixel resolution. The device is expected to launch with a 50MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus will include a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. It may also be launched with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The smartphone with scent tech will likely run on the latest Android 15 operating system. Samsung One UI 7 Update Rolling Out From Today; Check New Galaxy AI Features, List of Compatible Devices, Download Details and More.

Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus Price in India (Expected)

The Infinix Note 50x 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant was launched in India at INR 11,499 with a Dimensity 7300 SoC. Reports suggest that the Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus with Dimensity 7300 Ultimate may be launched in the INR 20,000 price range.

