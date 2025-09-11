New Delhi, September 11: Adobe is preparing to introduce its video editing software for mobile users, with the launch of Adobe Premiere video editor for iPhone set for later this month. The app is already listed on the Apple App Store for pre-order, giving iPhone owners a chance to be among the first to try it. The development marks a major expansion for Adobe, making professional-grade video editing tools more accessible to a wider group of creators.

The Adobe Premiere app will allow users to access editing tools in a simplified format. The timing of this release is crucial, as short-form video platforms like Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok are now at the core of online content creation. In a blog post, Adobe said, "We’re bringing Adobe Premiere to mobile: the trusted editor of your favorite YouTubers, filmmakers, music video editors, and more, now reimagined as a fast, free, and intuitive app that puts pro-level creative control in your hands, without the pro-level complexity." iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Delivery in 10 Minutes: Blinkit Announces To Deliver All Models of Apple iPhone 17 Series From September 19.

Adobe is putting professional-level creative tools directly into the hands of mobile users with the arrival of Premiere on iPhone. The same software used by filmmakers, designers, animators, and online creators to craft commercials, music videos, and clips is now coming to a more accessible platform. Whether it is for social media posts, client projects, or capturing daily life, creators will soon have a mobile app to deliver powerful editing features anytime, anywhere.

Adobe Premiere on iPhone will allow users to edit without watermarks for professional-quality videos. Adobe said, "Premiere on iPhone is intuitive and uncluttered - no watermarks, no distractions - giving you the power and control to create polished, professional-looking video with ease, keeping you in the creative zone so you can let your ideas take shape." iPhone 17 Series Launch and Discounts on Older Models Expected To Drive Apple’s India Shipments to a Record 14–15 Million Units in 2025, Say Industry Experts.

The mobile app will offer a multi-track timeline with audio waveforms and the ability for creators to trim and adjust clips with "frame-accurate precision". It will also include features like automatic captions with subtitles, unlimited layers for video, audio, and text, with support for 4K HDR content.

