Mumbai, November 26: Meta-owned WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature that shows confetti animations for emoji reactions during the holiday season. The new WhatsApp feature has been released for Android beta testers through the Google Play Beta Programme. During the festive period, the feature will enhance user interactions on WhatsApp when exchanging greetings. WhatsApp may soon launch this "confetti animation for message reactions" feature for all users.

Recently, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp was developing a 'Safe and Responsible Messaging Suggestions' feature to help users avoid repeated violations that could result in account suspension. A new report now states that confetti animations will be enabled for users to provide more interactive reactions for the New Year. Gemini New Feature Update: Google Rolls Out Interactive Images to Its AI Chatbot to Deeper, Dynamic and Visual Learning.

WhatsApp Working on Animated Confetti for Message Reactions

The report mentions that users will be able to react to festive emojis with animated confetti, making celebrations in chats "visually expressive". The "confetti animation for message reactions" feature has been rolled out to Android beta users via version 2.24.24.17. WABetaInfo describes this experimental update as a "small but fun" addition designed to make messaging more festive and engaging. ‘Grok 4.20 Will Be Much Better’: Elon Musk Hints Major Upgrade As Grok 4.1 Fast Outperforms Other Models; Now Available for Perplexity Pro and MAX Subscribers.

The latest WhatsApp feature will trigger a colourful confetti animation when users react to emojis used for New Year wishes. It is a decorative feature intended for special occasions across Chats, Channels and Status. WABetaInfo added that some users have already received the final stable version of the feature, giving them early access to the festive effect. In the coming days, the "confetti animation for message reactions" feature will be rolled out to all users.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

