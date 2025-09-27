New Delhi, September 27: iQOO is preparing to launch its latest flagship, the iQOO 15, in China next month, as the successor of the iQOO 13 model. Pre-orders for the device are already live through the official website in China. The new smartphone is expected to bring significant upgrades in performance and design. The iQOO 15 will be among the first smartphones to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The smartphone is likely to arrive with a colour-changing rear panel. After its launch in China, the iQOO 15 is expected to soon arrive in India. As per reports, the iQOO 15 could feature a flat display with slim bezels and a centrally positioned hole-punch at the top for the front camera. The device is expected to come with a marble-like textured finish and introduce a new colour variant called “Lingyun.” As per multiple reports, the iQOO 15 price in India may be around INR 59,999. CMF Headphone Pro Launch on September 29 With 100 Hours of Playback; Check Other Details Here.

iQOO 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

iQOO 15 is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which may be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO 2K AMOLED display. It may offer up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The display may include an anti-glare coating. The device is likely to offer a 50MP triple setup, which may include an ultra-wide, main, and telephoto lenses. iQOO 15 India Launch Confirmed, Coming Soon With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Other Expected Specifications and Features.

Additionally, the iQOO 15 might be the first smartphone in India to ship with Origin OS 6, built on Android 16. As per a report of Gadgets360, the smartphone may come with a 7,000mAh battery, which is expected to support 100W wired charging and wireless charging capabilities. The device may also include an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

