BBK Group-owned iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO 8 Series in the Chinese market next week. Last week, the company had teased the device on its official iQOO Weibo account revealing its launch date. Now, a Chinese tipster has shared the key specifications of the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro phones. iQOO 8 Series Launch Scheduled for August 17, 2021; Here’s What To Expect.

iQOO 8 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As per the tipster, iQOO 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch Samsung's AMOLED E5 panel with a punch-hole display and curved edges. The handset is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it will get a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 16MP telephoto snapper. The phone is expected to come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support that can fully charge the phone in 19 minutes.

iQOO 8 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

On the other hand, iQOO 8 will feature a flat display with an FHD+ resolution. For photography, it will come equipped with a 48MP main snapper, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 13MP telephoto snapper. It is unclear whether the phone will come with Snapdragon 888 Plus or Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone is expected to be fuelled by a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

