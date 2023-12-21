New Delhi, December 21: The iQOO Neo 9 series is now buzzing with its key specifications officially confirmed ahead of its launch in China. The iQOO, a subsidiary of Vivo, is coming now with the iQOO Neo 9 series. With the official unveiling scheduled for December 27 in China, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting details on when these smartphones will hit the Indian market.

The iQOO Neo 9 series might deliver a centre of performance and innovation. The iQOO might position the Neo 9 series as a high-end smartphone segment. The confirmation of its specifications is expected to set a new benchmark for what consumers can expect from the brand. Lava Storm 5G With 50MP Launched in India: Check Price, Specs and Other Details.

iQOO Neo 9 Series Specifications for China

As per the report of Gizmochina, Vivo Vice President for Brand and Product Strategy, Jia Jingdong, the iQOO Neo 9 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the iQOO Neo 9 Pro might boast the Dimensity 9300 chipset. Both models are expected to feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, potentially offering configurations of up to 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The display is another area where the iQOO Neo 9 series might have an OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 9 series is expected to have a 5,160 mAh battery with 120W charging capability. Both smartphones might feature a 6K VC liquid-cooled 3D heat dissipation system for thermal management, ensuring peak performance during intense usage. Rumours suggest a 6.78-inch Visionox OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution. Smartphone Launches in January 2024: From Redmi Note 13 5G and ASUS ROG Phone 8 to OnePlus 12, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones.

iQOO Neo 9 Series Launch Date in India (Rumoured)

While the official launch in China is set for December 27, the iQOO Neo 9 series is expected to make its debut in India sometime in January. Although the exact date has not been officially announced, anticipation is building as the iQOO Neo 9 series is rumoured to offer some flagship features for Indian variants.

