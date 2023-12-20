New Delhi, December 20: Redmi, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ASUS are set to unveil their new smartphones in India in January 2024. In 2023, several major smartphone manufacturers introduced new devices featuring unique designs, processors and cameras. In the first half of 2024, major smartphone companies will launch their highly anticipated devices in India.

Only some devices are confirmed to launch in India in January 2024, like Redmi Note 13 5G, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro (date to be announced), and finally ASUS ROG Phone 8. Other devices like Nothing Phone 2a, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and iPhone 16 will launch in 2024. ASUS ROG Phone 8 To Be Unveiled on January 8: Check New Design, Expected Specifications and Other Details Here.

List of Smartphones To Be Launched in January 2024:

iQOO announced to launch its new iQOO Neo 9 in China on December 27. Lava Storm 5G and POCO M6 5G are set to launch in India on December 21 and 22, respectively. These are the only confirmed launches for December 2023. Check out the list of smartphones to be launched in January 2024. iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch on December 27 in China: Check Expected Specifications, Price and Launch Date in India.

Redmi Note 13 5G Launch on January 4: After launching the Redmi Note 13 in China, Xiaomi is set to introduce it to Indian customers on January 4, 2024. The Redmi Note 13 series is rumoured launch with MediaTek and Snapdragon processor options, a 200MP primary lens, up to 120W fast charging, and an expected starting price of Rs 17,000 for base variant.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 To Be Unveiled on January 8: After months, ASUS announced to unveil its new ROG Phone 8 powered expected to be Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 during CES 2024 ROG Launch Event. As per reports, the device will launch with 16GB RAM and 24GB RAM options, up to 1TB storage, and an improved camera. It may launch around the identical or slightly higher price than the ASUS ROG Phone 8 series.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Launch on January 23: After the China launch, OnePlus announced the introduction of its new devices powered by powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Gen 2 processors in India. The OnePlus 12 series will launch with an LTPO OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and could be sold at a starting price of Rs 50,000.

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro: Vivo has been teasing to introduce its new Vivo X100 series in India soon. However, the Chinese smartphone maker must still confirm the official launch date. It may be launched in December or in January.

Next year, other premium smartphones will debut globally, like Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16, Realme GT 5 Pro, and the most anticipated Xiaomi 14 series. However, there has yet to be an official confirmation of these devices.

