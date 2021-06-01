BBK Group-owned iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO Z3 5G smartphone on June 8, 2021. The phone has also been listed on the Amazon India website that reveals its launch date and several key specifications. As per the Amazon teaser, the device will be launched at 12 noon and will be streamed via iQOO India' official YouTube and other social media channels. The Amazon listing has also provided a 'Notify Me' button so that users can get latestupdates about the upcoming device. iQOO Z3 With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

iQOO Z3 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO)

In terms of specifications, iQOOZ3 5G is likely to feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The wait is almost over! We're all set to welcome the #Fullyloaded iQOO Z3 at 12PM, 8th June. The performance of India’s 1st Smartphone with Snapdragon 768G 5G will blow your mind. Excited? We are too.#iQOOZ3, it’s made for Gen Z. Get Notified: https://t.co/cUZipqixqc#iQOO pic.twitter.com/DGsm1nV9DP — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 1, 2021

For photography, the phone will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. At the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Z3 5G (Photo Credits: iQOO)

The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging. Connectivity options might include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. iQOO Z3 5G is likely to be priced between the same range as the China model. iQOO Z3 is priced at CNY 1699 (approximately Rs 18,800) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,000) for 8GB + 128GB model and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

