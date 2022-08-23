Cryptocurrency investments have become huge in the blockchain crypto industry, with millions of users tying their assets to crypto.

As a result, the market volatility could favour you where you can reap massive profits. However, millions of crypto enthusiasts are joining the scene daily, which could lead to inflation that Zompot Token (ZPOT) was created to prevent.

Cryptocurrencies have no physical forms like fiat currencies, but over the years, they’ve carried out every function of a fiat currency even better.

With cryptocurrencies, you can make purchases, save money, send money, and earn passively without the hassles of a centralised authority. Above that, they are frequently used as investments with no better way to create prosperity and wealth distribution.

However, like fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies are also vulnerable to inflation as more people adopt them. When there’s an increase in demand, there’ll be an increase in price and value, but the lower purchasing power of these tokens.

To protect your assets from experiencing the adverse effects of inflations on cryptocurrencies, Zompot was created.

What Is TheZompot Token (ZPOT) and What Makes It Different?

Zompot token (ZPOT) was created to face the challenges these instability factors represent in the market using blockchain technology.

With Zompot, your investments will always be protected against inflation in a secure platform that ensures fast and secure transactions while giving you the flexibility of its usage. Moreover, Zompot token will always stand ahead of the market with a well-planned, strong-based strategy.

Zompot also has its usefulness in the Metaverse as the virtual space continues to grow in power and value. Several industries have started creating virtual products, including Nike's likes, pushing the metaverse's relevance more.

In a metaverse like Sandbox, you can own land, trade assets, design your avatars, play games, and carry out transactions using the SAND token.

Zompot will be available for use on the metaverse. ZPOT will be the solution to the virtual economy's monetary shortage. In addition, the user will be able to trade and earn metaverse cryptocurrencies, which will serve as the foundation for creating a new economy.

What Features Keep Zompot Token (ZPOT) Ahead OfCardano (ADA) And Sandbox (SAND)?

Cardano (ADA) is popular for its sustainable blockchain platform with several smart contracts that allows the development of Decentralised apps (DApps), games, crypto tokens, and many more.

Its token, ADA, is one of the biggest currencies in the coin market, with millions of users. The Cardano platform also lets you receive and send funds through applications running on its protocol.

On the other hand, Sandbox is a virtual universe where you can perform all activities you normally do with your customised avatar. The official token of the virtual universe is SAND, which you can use to make transactions, buy land, gamble, and do several other things.

Zompot ecosystem stays one step ahead of Cardano with its speedy transactions and privacy feature. For example, Cardano takes up to 10 minutes to make transactions atop the platform.

However, using Zompot, transactions are less than 1kb and take under 6ms to verify with orders of magnitude more efficiently than the less anonymous Zompot token.

Its privacy is top-notch as ZPOT formulates decentralised anonymous payment schemes [DAP schemes]. A DAP scheme lets users pay each other directly and privately, hiding the payment’s origin, destination, and amount.

With Sandbox, Zompot stays a step ahead with its ability to solve the virtual economy’s monetary value shortage.

With ZPOT, the ability to purchase, sell, and keep goods in the metaverse market could be a game-changer in this new era. This will lead to decentralised ledger technologies, such as blockchains, becoming more real and practicable.

Zompot is built on Binance Smart Chain to provide secure and safe investment options for its users. The Binance Smart Chain is stable and reliable with low transaction fees.

ZPOT vies to be the first choice for crypto users when they think about long-term crypto gains. The ecosystem bursts with excellent features making it scalable and profitable in the long run.