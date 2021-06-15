New Delhi: itel, the most trusted brand of consumers in sub 7K mobile devices segment, on Tuesday launched its first 4G feature phone Magic 2 4G (it9210 model) under its 'Magic series' targeting a huge feature phone consumer base who are looking for an upgrade. Equipped with power-packed features like 4G connectivity, premium glossy design, long-lasting battery and King Voice, this innovative device offers Wi-Fi & Hotspot Tethering through which we can connect up to 8 devices. itel Vision 2 Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 7,499.

Priced at Rs 2,349, the device is available in 2 colour options -- black and blue. This 4G feature phone also comes with a 1.3MP rear camera with flash to capture favourite memories, a wireless FM with recording advantage, an auto call recorder to record conversations, a big LED torch, one-touch mute and 8 preloaded games for entertainment needs.

"As a market leader in feature phones in India, itel has always strived to enhance the consumer experience by adding unique value proposition to its offerings," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

India mein Superhero wali entry kar raha hai itel Magic 2 4G Superphone with Wi-Fi Tethering! Make life SAHI with Dual 4G SIM WiFi, King Voice and 1900 mAh big battery. Ab Smartphone wali internet speed itel Magic 2 superphone par paiye, aur life SAHI banaiye! #itelHaiLifeSAHIhai pic.twitter.com/V14Xpi9tug — itel India (@itel_india) June 15, 2021

"Our latest addition it9210 under the name 'Magic 2 4G' is a complete package for feature phone users who are looking for 4G connectivity coupled with highly beneficial and cost-effective Wi-Fi and hotspot tethering option along with quality features like long-lasting battery, high-end finish, entertainment services, etc making it a aSuperphone'," Talapatra added.

"itel has democratized technology for masses, making it accessible and affordable. With this launch, we take another step in this direction by providing low-cost access to high-speed network connectivity to the country's vast feature phone consumer base who are vying for an upgrade," Talapatra said. "Aligned with our brand idea of 'itel hai. Life sahi hai', itel Magic 2 4G (it9210) will empower millions of feature phone users with magical features at a compelling price point of Rs 2,349," Talapatra added.

With a 6.1cm (2.4) QVGA 3D curved display, the phone features 128 MB of internal storage which is expandable up to 64 GB storage. Packed with the itel mobile's exclusive King Voice feature, a text to speech feature, the device lets consumers hear incoming calls, messages, menu and even their phonebooks.

The device features a big phonebook that helps users to add up to 2000 contacts. Additionally, it also provides up to 24 days of standby time with a 1900mAh long-lasting battery. Connectivity options on the phone include 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V2. Designed to fulfill the needs and aspirations of rural India, the new Magic 2 4G supports dual 4G VoLTE for faster internet browsing and a better social media experience.

The phone also offers HD call quality, Wi-Fi tethering along with dual sim slots that allow for 2G/3G/4G connectivity with any operator. itel it9210 comes with 100 days' replacement warranty, 12 months guarantee and a one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 365 days of purchase.

