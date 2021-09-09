The highly awaited JioPhone Next is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. It will mark the brand's entry into the affordable smartphone segment. The company is known for making affordable phones - JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The prices of the phone will be revealed tomorrow. However, the handset is likely to be priced under Rs 5,000. JioPhone Next: What We Know So Far.

The affordable smartphone has been developed in collaboration with Google. The phone is said to run on Android 11 (Go Edition). The 4G phone was announced by the company earlier in June during the company's 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM). While the company gave the first glimpse of the phone during the event, the specifications of the device were kept under the wraps.

Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone may get a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 215 SoC, 13MP single rear camera, an 8MP selfie shooter and more. The chipset is tipped to be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to be offered in two variants - 2GB + 16GB and 3GB+32GB. For photography, there will be a single 13MP rear camera. The front snapper is tipped to be an 8MP snapper. It is said to come with a 2500mAh battery. Moreover, recent reports suggest that the JioPhone Next will be priced from Rs 3,499.

