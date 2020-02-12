LG Uplus Could Reportedly Launch 5G Roaming Service in Japan ( Photo Credits: IANS)

Seoul, Feb 11: LG Uplus Corp, South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, has claimed to have moved one step closer to providing 5G roaming service in Japan, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. LG Uplus said it recently completed testing of 5G roaming service in Japan, becoming the first South Korean firm to do so, after partnering with Japanese telecommunication firm KDDI Corp.

Japan could launch 5G commercial services in March to offer better telecom services ahead of the Olympics, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday. LG Uplus said it planned to expand 5G roaming service to other countries this year as well. It provides 5G services in Italy, Finland, Switzerland and China.