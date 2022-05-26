Social Media’s favourite couple, Prasad and Deepika Vedpathak - or as they like to call themselves “Prasika” - have been winning hearts since 2014. The Maharashtraian couple have been married for seven years and have mashed their names together to coin their beautiful stage name ‘Prasika’. The pair began their journey on the internet with their YouTube channel Ur Indian Consumer where they gave a window into their beautiful life together full of banter, fun,love & Knowledge. In fact, they were the first ones in the country to start vlogging and sharing tidbits of their lives in this format.

The couple had gone viral on TikTok on many occasions, their endearing back and forth and their homely relatableness appealed to many of us. While they made content for a Marathi speaking audience, they received love from all over the country. TikTok -the app- got banned six months after the Vedpathaks started their account there but the audience they had built and this audience’s adoration did not go anywhere. They had gained about a Million Marathi speaking followers in just the matter of 6 Months.

Now the two enjoy an immense fan following on both YouTube and Instagram. Their videos will either have you in splits or will make your mouth water - because of their much loved series “Lunch With Prasika”.

Lunch With Prasika has been around since their TikTok days, and was a viral sensation on the app. While many kept scratching their brains to find ways to go viral, Prasika happened to rack up millions of views with just a routine afternoon Lunch vlog. Prasad had picked up the camera when Deepika was sitting in a window having her lunch - just a normal afternoon, right? Well not exactly, the contents of her plate and the way Prasad spoke caught the attention of many who wanted to know more about the couple and the ‘green roti’ on their plate.

The ‘green’ in the roti was just spinach, and when Prasika posted a roti made with beetroot juice-mixed dough - a ‘red’ roti - they instantly became known as the people who make fun little colourful rotis. Prasad says, “It was really unexpected in every sense of the way, we never knew that a pop of colour in a roti would be so interesting and intriguing for people, as we’ve always had our food this way - with little tweaks, and fun elements. These rotis are also great for your health and we are glad we could introduce people to a healthy home made #gharguti food option. People started spotting us by saying “Arre, aren’t you the couple who makes Red and Green rotis?”.

When the couple switched to Instagram they focused on making comedy sketches and continuing their much loved series, Lunch With Prasika. Their comedy sketches took off but nothing brings people together like food! Lunch With Prasika is just as loved and popular with Deepika sharing glimpses of her plate and Prasad giving a speedy commentary off screen. Their Navratri 2021 was also very special as the couple followed all the colours of the 9 days and also made food items matching the colour of the day. Blue, Purple and Grey are a Must watch videos.

Lunch With Prasika has caught everyone’s attention but the best part is that it is a content genre in itself.Generally food related content is either recipe or restaurant review based but Team Prasika has created a whole new category in itself. Home made food is seen by over 300k Marathi understanding audience in 24hrs daily is really commendable.

As content creators Prasad and Deepika are already respected for their numerous experiments and ‘Lunch with Prasika’ is definitely one of their finest experiment which has the beauty of their real personalities and promotes healthy homemade food. Recently Upstox, one of India’s Biggest brokers sent special invites to the couple to an IPL game so that they could show their magic at the event. The two Lunch With Prasika videos they filmed at IPL have also went viral on Instagram along with a funny video hitting 5 Million views as of now.

The couple is now expanding Lunch With Prasika to launch a new series called ‘Lunchbox with Prasika’ where they shall share tiffin lunch ideas for school & college students, office goers, House wives and basically everyone who carries a tiffin.