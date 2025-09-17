New Delhi, September 17: YouTube has announced a new set of tools at its Made on YouTube event to give creators more ways to experiment and bring new ideas to content creation. The Google-owned platform highlighted that these updates can act like a creative partner for everyone. YouTube revealed new creative features and partnerships to enhance content creation.

The platform has introduced Veo-powered capabilities on YouTube Shorts to make it fun and expressive. Additionally, the company has announced a suite of YouTube Studio tools. In a blog post, the platform has confirmed the introduction of Ask Studio, which is an AI-driven tool to act as a creative assistant. It is built to support creators by providing helpful answers to their key questions and guiding them through different stages of their content journey.

YouTube Studio Tools

YouTube has introduced new Studio tools to make content creation easier and engaging for creators. The Ask Studio is an AI-powered chat assistant that offers quick insights, ideas, and guidance on analytics, community building, and more. The platform will also provide personalised strategic insights to each creator and their channel.

The Inspiration tab has been upgraded with suggested topics that can be combined or customised to spark creativity. Creators can now add up to five collaborators to a single video, which will help a wider reach across multiple audiences. To support global accessibility, YouTube is also testing lip sync technology for dubbed videos in 20 languages, so that the translated voice matches the speaker’s lip movements more naturally.

YouTube Live Features

In a blog post, the platform has announced new updates for YouTube Live to make streaming interactive. YouTube will soon allow creators to stream in horizontal and vertical formats at the same time, while keeping a single chat room so the entire audience can engage together.

The platform is also expanding its live reaction feature to enable users to start a vertical livestream from mobile and react in real-time to other live events or even to streams from other creators. YouTube said, "Finally, the engagement doesn’t have to stop when you go offline. AI-powered highlights turn live content into lasting content."

YouTube New Monetisation Tools

The platform is rolling out a new feature, which will allow channel membership creators to transition from public to members-only livestreams without disruption. YouTube said, "This makes it easy to create premium, members-only content, while strengthening your community and attracting new paid members."

YouTube Shorts New Update

In its blog post, YouTube revealed that it is teaming up with Google DeepMind to integrate a customised version of its most advanced video generation model, Veo 3, into the platform. YouTube has introduced new Veo features for Shorts for creators to make videos more creative. Users can add motion to photos by using movements from other videos. Users can also enhance videos with effects like "pop art or origami" for a new look, and add objects like "characters or props" using text descriptions. The update is currently available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand further soon.

