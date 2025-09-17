Google Gemini’s Nano Banana AI saree trend is currently ruling the internet. With a desired prompt, the AI-generated images allow a vintage-saree-inspired look straight out of a Bollywood scene. However, the safety concerns around the increasing usage of Gemini’s Nano Banana model have sparked interest among people. Instagram user Jhalak Bhawani posted a detailed reel, calling out the ‘creepy’ viral trend that further raised privacy exploitation fears. In the reel, she explained, “so a trend is going viral on Instagram where you upload your image on Gemini with a prompt and Gemini converts it into saree. I tried it last night and I found something very creepy on this.” She continued, “How Gemini knows I have mole in this part of my body? You can see this mole... this is very scary, very creepy... I am still not sure how this happened. I wanted to share this information with all of you. Please be safe... whatever you're uploading on social media or AI platforms.” The video has garnered millions of views, with a section of users sharing similar experiences.

Jhalak Bhawani Flags Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Saree Prompt

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

