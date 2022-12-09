New Delhi, December 9: itel, a leading mobile brand for Bharat, on Friday announced the launch of Magic X Pro 4G Phone in India which is touted as a path-breaking initiative to provide superior connectivity experience to the consumers. Available for just Rs 2,999 with a two-year service warranty, the Magic X Pro provides high-speed hotspot connectivity that can connect up to 8 devices.

The feature phone also supports 12 languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, and Urdu, backed with dual 4G VoLTE, the company said in a statement.

"In the era of smartphones, feature phones are still relevant to certain user segments, especially those at the hinterlands and below Tier 3 markets across the country. These users find usage of feature phones to be easy and many a times use it as their secondary device," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India. Magic X Pro will be available in blue and black colour variants and will be available at both online and offline outlets.

"Being the No. 1 feature phone mobile brand with over 28 per cent market share, itel continues with its vision of empowering the aspirational Bharat with its cutting-edge technology and futuristic innovations. itel keeps working towards bringing the best to this segment, and the launch of Magic X Pro is a testimony to that," Talapatra added.

It is power-packed with a 2500mAh battery that ensures the effective functionality of every feature. Another pathbreaking feature of the Magic X Pro is the music app Boom Play.

While the feature phone segment still relies on FM radio and preloaded songs for music lovers, Magic X Pro allows users to listen to music online. The built-in BoomPlay allows users to stream 74 million songs from around the world in various genres such as movies, bhakti, and so on, said the company.

"Magic X Pro is a masterpiece feature phone that comes with hi-speed internet browsing, a Hotspot hub, a 2-year service warranty, and many other innovative features which are exciting and relevant for this segment," Talapatra added.

The Magic X Pro is power-packed with 4G VoLTE technology and boasts a beautifully curved and compact 2.4-inch (6.1 cm) QVGA display. The phone has eight preloaded games, along with KingVoice assistance.

It also comes with a VGA rear camera and dual-SIM support. The phone also comes with a charger and hands-free in the box, ensuring customers are well-equipped.

itel is India's pioneer brand in providing futuristic options like HD-enabled VoLTE calls for consumers to have crystal clear conversations and create chat groups through its LetsChat application, at affordable price points.

With the launch of the Magic X Pro, itel has once again showcased its prowess in innovation by building feature phones that are equivalent to any smartphone and are pocket-friendly.

