San Francisco, February 28: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has reportedly fired 20 employees amid its ongoing layoffs rounds. The social media giant decided to take a punitive measure against these individuals who leaked confidential information outside. Meta layoffs have affected hundreds of individuals this year, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an all-hands meeting last year that 2025 would be an 'intense' year.

According to reports, Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold said that it was against company policies to leak information, and the employees were told about this when they joined. Arnold also said that the employees were regularly informed and given periodic reminders not to leak information. The Meta spokesperson said that the intent did not matter for which they leaked the confidential details. HP Layoffs: IT Giant Laying of More 2,000 Employees as Part of Restructuring, Cost-Cutting Plans.

Dave Arnold said that after conducting an investigation, Meta terminated 20 employees who were found to be sharing confidential information outside the company. He said the company would continue to act against such acts whenever it identified them.

Meta reportedly started implementing policy changes and tightening internal controls to prevent confidential information from getting out. The Facebook parent abolished DEI programmes and removed content moderation on social media platforms. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the issue of information getting leaked and said that despite trying to be open, whatever he said got leaked. This was reportedly in response to leaked information about a meeting shared by 404 Media. Autodesk Layoffs: US-Based Software Giant To Cut 1,350 Jobs Amid Profitability Push and Investor Pressure, Say Reports,

Besides the terminations, the tech industry has been hit with layoffs this year, affecting thousands of jobs. Companies including Microsoft, Google, HP, Autodesk, and others have started laying off employees to stay lean, restructure their businesses, focus on cutting costs and increasing profit, and advance in artificial intelligence (AI) developments.

