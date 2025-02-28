HP Inc. (Hewlett-Packard Company) will reportedly lay off 2,000 more employees as a part of its cost-cutting plans. The latest round of HP layoffs will make the total affected employees 9,000, followed by its restructuring plans. The company has around 58,000 employees in over 59 countries, as per the SEC filing. The layoffs are announced as a part of HP's "Future Now" cost-cutting plan for a global workforce. The job cuts would vary based on the local requirements and consultation with employee works councils and representatives, according to a report. Google Layoffs Continue: Tech Giant Cutting More Jobs Amid Its Ongoing Restructuring Efforts and Missed Revenue in Q4 2024, Focusing on AI Investment.

Layoffs: HP Cutting More 2,000 Jobs Amid Restructuring, Cost-Cutting

