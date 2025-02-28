Autodesk, a US-based software company, said it would reduce its workforce and lay off undisclosed employees. The Autodesk layoffs are introduced as a part of profitability focus amid investor pressure. According to a report by CNBC, the job cuts will impact around 9% of the workforce or 1,350 employees. The tech layoffs in 2025 continue as other companies like HP, Meta, Google and Microsoft cut jobs amid various reasons like restructuring, cost-cutting and focus on AI (artificial intelligence). HP Layoffs: IT Giant Laying of More 2,000 Employees as Part of Restructuring, Cost-Cutting Plans.

Layoffs: US Software Company Autodesk Cutting Employees

