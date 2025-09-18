Meta Ray-Ban Display smart glasses offer several advanced AI features and support gestures to control their functions. Now, Ray-Ban Display glasses users can use WhatsApp to share their POV and see people live on the in-lens display while making video calls. They can also use it to send messages, photos and videos without needing to use a phone. WhatsApp said, "your calls and messages are end-to-end encrypted" while using it on the smart glasses. Meta Ray-Ban Display price is USD 799 (around INR 70,000). Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses Launched With Advanced AI Features Alongside Meta Neural Band; Check Key Specifications, Features, Price and Availability.

WhatsApp Available Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses

just announced: you can use WhatsApp on Meta Ray-Ban Display share your POV ✅ see people live on the in-lens display during video calls ✅ send messages, photos or videos all without needing to take out your phone ✅ your calls and messages are end-to-end encrypted ✅ — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 18, 2025

