Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its Moto G60 and Moto G20 devices soon. Ahead of the launch, specifications and renders of the smartphones have been leaked online by a known tipster 'Abhishek Yadav'. Looks-wise, the Moto G60 appears to be a premium device with a punch-hole display and triple rear cameras. On the other hand, the Moto G20 gets a waterdrop notch display with quad rear cameras. Motorola Capri Plus Reportedly Receives BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent.

As per the tipster, Moto G60 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and might be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery. For optics, the handset is said to come equipped with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an OV16A1Q sensor and a 2MP snapper. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie shooter.

On the other hand, the Moto G20 is likely to flaunt a flat waterdrop notch display. At the rear, the handset might get quad rear cameras in an L-shaped module. The smartphone was spotted on the US FCC website recently that revealed its connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, FM Radio and Bluetooth. The device is said to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charging facility.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2021 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).