Motorola Capri Plus smartphone has received the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification. This piece of information has been revealed by a tipster. A Motorola smartphone was also reportedly seen on the certification website with the model number XT2129-2. Earlier this week, Moto G30 was spotted on Thailand's NBTC website with the same model number that revealed that Moto G30 as the official name of Motorola Capri Plus. According to the tipster, the budget handset is expected to be launched in the Indian market very soon. However, it is not sure if Motorola will launch its upcoming phone with the name 'Moto G30' or another name. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Online Sale, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Motorola's upcoming phone could be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The budget phone might be a dual-SIM smartphone that could carry a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. For photography, the device is likely to get a triple rear camera system with a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP secondary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle snapper.

At the front, the smartphone could sport a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and might come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging technology. Apart from this, not much information has been provided by the tipster.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).