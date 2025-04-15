OPPO announced that the Android 16 beta 2 version was ready for rollout for the OPPO Find X8 smartphone. The company released the Android 16 beta 1 version for developers in January 2025. OPPO also advised users to be cautious about the early Android 16 beta update as it may affect their smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker said, "If you're unfamiliar with software development, lack experience flashing custom ROMs, or plan to use this device as your daily driver, we strongly advise against installing this build." It is only available for OPPO Find X8 from OPPO Find X8 series. The users must go to Settings > About device > Version > Tap Build number 7 times, then enter your password to enable Developer Mode. Then, download the Android 16 beta 2 package to extract and install it. ChatGPT Smartphone in Development: OpenAI Reportedly Working on Screenless AI-Powered Smartphone To Take On iPhone With Former Apple Designer Jony Ive, Say Reports.

Android 16 Beta 2 Ready for OPPO Find X8 Smartphone for Download

Calling all developers and OS Pros! 📣 The Android 16 Beta 1 is ready for OPPO Find X8 users. Learn more: https://t.co/Qw0oOOwKMC pic.twitter.com/rlP7cyeqdo — ColorOS (@colorosglobal) April 15, 2025

