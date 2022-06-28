Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Moto G42 in India soon. Ahead of its launch, a tipster has tipped the launch date of the smartphone. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Moto G42 will be launched in India on July 4, 2022. Motorola is yet to announce the launch date of the same. The company launched the handset earlier this month in Brazil at BRL 1,699 (approximately Rs 25,400) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage. Moto G42 India Launch Likely To Take Place Next Week: Report.

It will carry similar specifications as that of the Brazilian model. Moto G42 Brazil model comes with a 6.42-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Moto G42 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

