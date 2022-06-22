Motorola officially launched the Moto G42 smartphone in Brazil earlier this month, along with the Moto G62 5G. The company announced that the G42 phone will be soon available in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Ahead of its launch, a tipster has tipped the launch timeline of the Moto G42 in India. Moto G42 Renders Reportedly Leaked Online, To Be Launched Soon.

Moto G42 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the Moto G42 will debut in the country next week. Brar did not unveil the exact launch date. Moto G42 costs BRL 1,699 (approximately Rs 25,900) for the sole 4GB + 128GB model. So we expect the price of the Indian variant to be somewhere around it.

Moto G42 Indian model will carry similar specifications as that of the Brazilian variant. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For optics, the handset sports a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie lens. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).