Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company, is rumoured to launch a new smartphone under the G Series. This smartphone is called Moto G51 5G and is likely to be launched next month as the successor to the Moto G50 5G that was introduced earlier this year. As per a new report, the upcoming device is codenamed as 'Cyprus 5G'and model number 'XT2171-1'. Motorola Moto E40 Goes on First Sale via Flipkart; Check Prices, Offers & Specifications.

Moto G50 5G Representational Image (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Ahead of its launch, the specifications of Moto G51 5G have been leaked online by TechnikNews. The Moto G51 5G will come with an FHD+ display with a high refresh rate. For photography, the phone will get a triple rear camera comprising a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies, the handset is likely to sport a 13MP snapper.

Moto G50 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Last week, Moto G51 5G was spotted on the Geekbench listing with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, with 4GB of RAM. In addition to this, it will run on Android 11 OS. Moreover, it is also said that Motorola is working on another new device called Moto G71 5G. Moto G71 5G is listed on the FCC database with a codename 'Corfu' and a model number XT2169-1. The FCC listing also reveals a 5,000mAh battery and NFC connectivity.

