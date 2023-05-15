New Delhi, May 15: The new Vivo S17 series’ launch is thought to be imminent, given the models’ sighting in certification sites. The new upcoming Vivo S17 series will comprise of the Vivo S17 vanilla, S17e, and S17 Pro models.

However, the Chinese smartphone brand has gone ahead and listed the Vivo S17e model on its official website already along with some key specifications and price details ahead of its launch announcement. Let’s take a look into the details. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform To Introduce Group Calling Feature in macOS.

Vivo S17e – Official Specs, Colours, Price & Availability Details

As per the company’s official China website, the upcoming Vivo S17e smartphone will get powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 processor and will come in three variants – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

The price of the device on the website’s still active listing is mentioned as CNY 2,499 (around Rs 29,496) for the top-end variant. The handset will be offered in three colour options - Quicksand Gold, Sunny Blue and Starry Night Black. The Vivo website also reveals that the phone would go on sale on May 20. Google Empowers Gmail With AI To Write Emails for You; Learn Step-by-Step Process of How To Use the ‘Help Me Write’ Feature on Gmail.

Vivo S17e – Other Expected Specifications

The other expected specifications details of the Vivo S17e phone, as per the reports include - 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 64MP primary camera paired with 2MP snapper at the rear and a 32MP front facing selfie camera. The smartphone is said to be running on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box and will be drawing its juice from a 4600mAh battery with 80W and 66W fast charging support.

